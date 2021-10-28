How Long Should It Take to Walk a Mile?

As with any type of exercise, to get better, you've got to build stamina. How do you build stamina? You practise. The more you train your body, the better it performs.

To increase your walking pace, you first need to track your progress. For beginners, walking a mile might take more than 22 minutes. Beginners may need to stop and start, or adjust their pace to catch their breath. Over time, your fitness levels will improve and your one-mile time will decrease.

You can calculate your walking pace by using a pedometer or app that tracks step cadence. Watch to see how your speed increases.

Another helpful way to track your progress is to monitor your perceived exertion, which is an indication of your heart rate. As your heart rate increases, so does your breathing rate. It is harder to maintain a higher heart rate, so you may have to adjust your pace to catch your breath.

As your fitness level improves, you will have better cardiac output and aerobic capacity (your VO2 max). This means that you won't get out of breath so easily and can maintain a faster pace for longer. As a result, your average one-mile pace will improve.

You can track your exertion by taking note of how you feel—how easily can you maintain a conversation during the exercise? Or by monitoring your heart rate.

To keep your data reporting accurate, try to walk the same terrain for the mile each time. Walking a steep or uneven terrain will take longer. You might calculate and track your pace by walking on a treadmill.

As your fitness level improves, so will your walking pace. Other recommendations to try: wear proper footwear, take shorter strides, use your arms for acceleration and engage your core. Taken together, these tweaks can push your mile faster.