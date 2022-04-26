How Climate Change Impacts Sport, According to an Athlete and an Expert

What do a top conservation biologist and a legendary marathoner have in common? Their passion for the environment. On this episode, host Jaclyn Byrer brings two unique perspectives together to tell the story of one goal: to preserve our planet so we can all thrive. First, scientist M. Sanjayan, the CEO of Conservation International, lays out the state of our climate. He explains why athletes—no matter what they play or where they train—are affected by environmental change, the impact of our food choices and simple steps to take for a better future. Next, long-time Nike athlete Joan Benoit Samuelson details how decades of running have forced her to adapt to poor air quality and irregular weather patterns and inspired her to join local climate initiatives. Both share a hopeful look at how they continue to embrace the outdoors and the ways every one of us can lace up for the race against climate change.