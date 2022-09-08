How To Do a HIIT Hotel Room Workout While Travelling

Anyone who's lugged a 23kg suitcase up a non-working airport escalator can tell you that travelling can be a workout. Jet lag and general travel fatigue have been proven to zap energy levels.

And while there's no shame in pausing workouts during travel, getting your heart pumping has some energy-boosting benefits. A 2017 study found that short bursts of activity—even for as little as 10 minutes—can help improve focus and alertness when travel-related fatigue and jet lag hit.

And you don't even need to leave your hotel room to get your sweat on. Research from the International Journal of Exercise Science found that bodyweight training—or training that uses gravity, rather than an external load like dumbbells—can have cardiovascular and strength benefits.

Try this no-equipment hotel room workout routine from Albert Matheny, NSCA-certified strength coach.