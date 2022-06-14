CrossFit Athlete Logan Aldridge Can Help Anybody Build Confidence

Trained Podcast: Shatter Expectations With Logan Aldridge
Coaching
Ready to remove "I can't" from your vocabulary? CrossFit athlete and third-Fittest One-Armed Man on Earth, Logan Aldridge, has just the advice.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Very rarely does a freak accident become a life highlight. But for pro CrossFit and Nike athlete Logan Aldridge, losing his left arm on a wakeboarding boat—at the age of 13—was not only "the best thing that ever happened" to him, it was also the foundation for his purpose: to help anyone build confidence. To kick off season 9 of Trained, the co-founder of adaptive-equipment company All Things Adaptive and training director at the Adaptive Training Academy joins new host Jaclyn Byrer to share the mental and physical journey that helped him become the third-Fittest One-Armed Man on Earth. He also shares the four words his mum spoke that transformed his perspective, the goofy sense of humour that keeps a smile on his face and the five-second rule he swears by for taking action. No matter what your body, ability or sport, his insight and try-anything attitude can help us all grab our goals, one rep at a time.
"I thought I'd be a professional athlete in some total other capacity in some big way at this age. But this happened and I said, 'All right. That happened. It's just an arm. Let's go'".
Logan Aldridge CrossFit athlete, co-founder of All Things Adaptive and training director at Adaptive Training Academy
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.