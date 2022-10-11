What Leggings to Wear During Your Workouts

To pick the right workout leggings, it's best to get some basic terminology down first of all. This way, you can narrow your search more easily and make sure you're wearing what's best for you.

Rise

This is where the trousers sit on your body. Think about where the leggings feel most comfortable on your waist. Your choices are usually between:

Mid-rise leggings, which sit at or just below the navel

High-rise leggings, which sit at or above the navel

Fit

When you think of fit, think about compression. This is the term used to establish how snug your leggings feel. This choice is often based on where you're wearing the leggings. For workout leggings, you might want a more snug fit, but for a casual outfit, you may want a little less compression. Your two primary choices are:

Tight fit, which is highly compressive. You'll feel the support, and we're not kidding about the tight part. If you prefer less compression, but a more snug feel, try going one size up.

Standard fit, which offers less compression, but still hugs the body with a snug, true-to-fit size.

Length

This term relates to how long the trousers are and where they come to on most people. If you're on the petite side or have long legs, the standard length may not be exactly right on you, but it will be close.

It's sometimes best to add leggings in a variety of lengths to your wardrobe. This not only gives you options for different weather, but to experiment with which length you prefer. You can pick from:

Capris, which fall just below your knee

3/4 length or cropped leggings, which hit mid-calf

7/8 length leggings, which end just above your ankle

Full-length leggings, which go all the way down to your ankle

Luxe

This category of leggings is more broad and harder to break down into an easy definition. It includes leggings with upgraded details that are made from premium materials. Luxe tights often do it all, making them some of the best workout leggings. They'll work for running, gym training, yoga or lounging.

Look for soft fabrics that wick sweat and are high-end and opaque. You should also choose a pair with pockets—preferably more than one.