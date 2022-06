Nike’s Best Cross-Training Shoes

One of the most optimal Nike cross-training shoes is the Nike Metcon . These workout shoes are designed for versatility, with a wide, flat heel to provide stability during heavy lifting and enough responsive foam to cushion high-impact movements. Plus, the rubber outsole tread wraps up your arch, providing traction to help you land jumps on the floor and climb a rope without frustration. And the lightweight upper allows your feet to breathe, while textured overlays provide durable abrasion resistance. The Nike Metcon is built for your most versatile workouts.And there's a Nike Metcon shoe for every type of cross-training athlete as well: those who want to minimise weight and enhance speed, those who want the option of a heel lift for weightlifting and those who need extra flexibility for agility moves. Each Nike Metcon shoe comes with its own set of unique features, while striking a balance between stability and responsiveness—making them an ideal choice for cross-training.What's more, there's no question that these shoes look sharp. And with multiple styles and colours to choose from (in Nike men's and Nike women's sizes), including a cross-training pair that can be completely customised to coordinate with your favourite workout clothing , you're sure to find the aesthetic that makes you feel your best.