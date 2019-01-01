Nike Pegasus

    Faster is possible, but you’ve got to train for it. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2, and Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail shoes were all designed with the same purpose in mind—to help reach your speed goals.

    Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

    Training Pace
    Midsole: Zoom Air
    Upper: Flymesh, Flywire
    Best for: Daily runs, long runs

    Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

    Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

    Tempo Pace
    Midsole: Nike ZoomX Foam
    Upper: Flymesh, Flywire
    Best for: Daily runs, tempo runs, intervals, long runs

    Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

    Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

    Trail Training Pace
    Midsole: Zoom Air
    Upper: Flymesh
    Best for: Crossover road to trail

    There’s a reason why the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is an icon—it’s a workhorse made to outlast the miles you put on it. That’s thanks to a super durable, super responsive Nike Air bag that runs the entire length of the midsole. And with breathable Flymesh fabric and a fine-tuned aerodynamic shape, it’s designed to keep you light on your feet.

    With our fastest and most responsive Nike ZoomX racing foam embedded in the midsole, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 has off-the-charts energy return for a training shoe.To that we added an engineered mesh upper and Flywire lacing system to help you feel locked in as you pick up your pace.

    With two separate Air pods that provide responsiveness and stability on uneven trails, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail is made to keep you safe and speedy as you crossover from the road to the trails. We also added enlarged lugs on the outsole for extra traction and a breathable mesh upper to keep the air flowing.

    Find your Zoom

    Meet the shoes that'll help you meet your goals. The Nike Zoom Series is made with some of the most innovative Nike technology to help you hit top speed –whether it's a weekday training run or a weekend race. Which do you need?

    For Everyday Runs

    For Race Days

    Nike Zoom Fly 3

    Nike Zoom Fly 3

    Midsole: Nike React Foam, Carbon fiber plate
    Upper: VaporWeave
    Best for: 5ks to marathons, tempo runs, long runs

    Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%

    Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%

    Midsole: Nike ZoomXFoam, Carbon fiber plate
    Upper: VaporWeave
    Best for: 5ks to marathons

