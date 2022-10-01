BrandonT53482881 - 03 Jul 2022

These are great! They're ultra comfortable and very light. They do very well as a good all rounder. To be honest I never notice the zoom air bag's so I think the effect they have in running is minimal. The cushioning especially around the opening of the shoe does wonders and it doesn't chafe against my heel making it bleed like the 37's did. The breathable mesh is nice and the Flyease opening is an added benefit although I do really wish they switched them to the other side so we could use them easier. Right now they're facing the outside so we have to reach around and finesse it a bit to close it and it is not too easy or comfortable. If it were facing inwards like the 38 Flyease were it would definitely be a massive quality of life improvement. One improvement it makes when compared to the FLyease 38's that I owned however is that it's just one singular velcro piece now instead of a flimsy velcro tab and a zipper. Definitely feels a lot sturdier and easier.