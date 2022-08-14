Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Men's Shoes

      RON 599.99

      Highly Rated
      Thunder Blue/Obsidian/White/Black
      White/Black/University Gold/Gorge Green

      Rooted to sporty athletics DNA, the Nike Air Max Dawn is thoughtfully crafted from at least 20% recycled material by weight. Soft suede and airy textile blend vintage running vibes with modern design. The plush foam in the midsole slants at the heel for added energy while the outsole pattern gives your style traction. Plus, Air cushioning delivers a feel-good forecast for the day.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Style: DM0013-101

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 800 LEI.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (25)

      4.2 Stars

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 Aug 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 Aug 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 Jul 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike