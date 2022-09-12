The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 combines the bounce and beauty of Max Air cushioning with a flat sole that lends a stabilising advantage while you tone and sculpt with weight. This updated design increases the containment and support around the sides and top of your foot to help keep you steady on your feet and secure during demanding strength workouts.
13 Sept 2022
I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.
Cassie - 20 May 2022
The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.
18 May 2022
I was pretty excited when these shoes arrived because I have been looking for new gym shoes but was quickly disappointed. First, the shoe was sort of narrow which was fine but overall it was very uncomfortable. It fit me pretty well in terms of length but I noticed my heel kept slipping when I would move around and I felt almost no support. The quality was also sub par, and I could see glue coming off from parts of the shoe. I was expecting higher quality but this was not the best...