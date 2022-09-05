From hoops staple to urban street legend, the Nike AF-1 React takes another step forward into shoe iconography. Amplified features from the outsole to the branding add dramatic expression to the storied look while Nike React tech assists with a smooth ride. Stand out to fit in.
Free standard delivery on orders over 800 LEI.
3.4 Stars
Haddad99 - 05 Sept 2022
Bought this item and it wasn't the same as I ordered. its only white no blue or the black tick and I realized this after moving to a new country lol.
Jk78 - 31 Aug 2022
Very disappointed to recieve a trainer that looked nothing like what was advertised
Baileyk91 - 17 Aug 2022
Really happy, look smart and really comfy. Would recommend.