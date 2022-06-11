From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to feel comfortable.It's got a classic '90s look and rugged outdoor-inspired design, with plush padding around the ankle for support.A heavy-duty webbing strap and adjustable hook-and-loop closure keep you focused on the journey ahead.
4 Stars
12120247002 - 11 Jun 2022
The best pair of all purpose hiking/ river shoes I have ever owned. And I have tried many including chukkas. I love my air Deschutz so much I started buying them for all my family members! Recently they accompanied me on a cross country trip through the deserts of Arizona and in and out of multiple rivers all day long!
d856359d-05aa-47ad-9814-70b7a74b3553 - 05 May 2022
I do really like these sandals and own multiple pairs in various colors. But, unlike older models of ACG water sandals, these are NOT designed for people with puffy feet. If you feet are flat like pancakes, they will be great and you will love them. But, if you have puffy feet, you may have to struggle to put them on and you may not be able to wear them for more than 2 or 3 hours. I even purchased 4 different, larger sizes and the uppers are the SAME SIZE even tho the bases are larger. So, if you have puffy or swollen feet, keep this in mind. In every other aspect, these are GREAT sandals and I expect to get many years of wearability from the ones I own.
66abb209-f6eb-464d-8492-ccd70e312081 - 09 Mar 2022
Unfortunately, I would not recommend these for outdoor use due to slipping and falling multiple times on wet surfaces. I don't ever write reviews but needed to let the people know.