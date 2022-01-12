Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior

      Men's Knit Football Pants

      Just because the season ends doesn't mean your training has to. Champions are made in the off-season, which is why the Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior Trousers are designed to keep you warm while you fine-tune your game. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Blue Void/Volt
      • Style: DC9142-492

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (186cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (3)

      4.7 Stars

      • Great Fit and Look:

        M Y. - 12 Jan 2022

        My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.

      • Great fit, great quality.

        F S. - 05 Jan 2022

        Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.

      • E D. - 03 Jan 2022

        Really comfortable best. I recommend