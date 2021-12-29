Skip to main content
      Nike Academy Team

      Football Backpack (30L)

      RON 149.99

      Midnight Navy/Black/White
      Black/Black/White

      The Nike Academy Team Backpack is a durable design built to hold it all. Designated pockets for your phone and ball help keep you organised, while padded straps let you comfortably carry your gear.

      Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
      Style: DC2647-411

      Reviews (5)

      5 Stars

      • Great price

        Kamatozzza - 29 Dec 2021

        Quality is good I will recommwnd this backpack ))))

      • good design bag

        A R. - 11 Nov 2021

        I like the color combination coz it could be seen even in dark area at night.coz of hi-vis color

      • Good material

        Angel - 02 Jun 2021

        I bought this bag for a friend and he absolutely loves it