Since its debut in 1987, the Air Max 1 has come to life covered in an abundance of materials and hues, but this colourway stands alone for its uncommon, two-toned make-up. At first glance, the silhouette sports a simple scheme featuring debossed branding, premium details and accents of Medium Khaki—but upon further examination, more lies beneath the surface. Each pair comes with an abrasive cloth that allows you to rub the shoe's outer layer, revealing a colourful interior. A stitched, split-colour Swoosh on the shoe's heel nods to its unique ability to transform.