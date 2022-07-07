Our first partnership with Paris-based label Jacquemus is equal parts fresh mountain air and runway flair. Pairing a vintage ACG trail shoe aesthetic (including elements from the original '97 Humara) with luxe materials and next-level craft, you'll love its breezy versatility. No part of the design was left untouched—from the synthetic suede-wrapped midsole to the exaggerated lace tips and bold metal Swoosh, it's all about details. And of course, Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot bring the walking-on-clouds sensation you love. From the toughest trail to the most exclusive guest list, you'll find your way with the Air Humara x Jacquemus.

SKU: DR0420-001