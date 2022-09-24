“Feel Free, Let’s Talk”
Air Force 1 '07
To celebrate the AF-1’s 40th anniversary we are coming together to show the collective power of force.
Presenting the "Feel Free, Let’s Talk", our invitation to join forces and celebrate the people and places that make us.
We might have different perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas, but we are unified in our mission to push culture forward. Grounded in the communities that made us and those who came before us, together we will set the stage for what comes next.
“Hillbrow to Soweto, uptown Rosebank to downtown Jozi, the people of this city is my community.”
@Wanda Lephoto
“This is the place where I first touched the decks. Now I am here to give the next in line the same opportunities I had.”
@DBN GOGO
“As much as creativity saved me, community made me. That's why I feel an obligation to be an uncle, a friend and a collaborator to those I see coming next.”
@Anthony Bila