INJURY PREVENTION

CONTRACT
ARMSElastics are key for resistance work
- start by tying a resistance band
one metre behind you. Begin with a
split stride, in the standing chest fly
position. Keep hold of the band with
both hands, ensuring it’s taut and
your elbows are bent, then push
both arms directly in front of you
keeping elbows slightly bent.
1
RELEASE
ARMS Hold your arms in front of you for a
moment before slowly returning to
your starting position. Ensure your
elbows are locked at a slightly bent
position throughout the movement.
Aim for 2 sets of 12 reps, increasing
or decreasing reps depending on
the difficulty or your strength.
2
"STRENGTHENING SHOULDERS IS A FUNDAMENTAL PART OF PREVENTING INJURY."Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy
EQUIP YOURSELF FOR
PERFECT PRACTICEPerfect practice needs the best equipment,
whatever the surface. Elevate your game in
the right equipment and make this season
your strongest.