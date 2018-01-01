ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Kos-PA.jpg

KOSTON 3 HYPERFEEL

Ho16_SB_KeyLooks_EKoston_Secondary_02-1600x600.jpeg
Koston_P6_Loop_BW-static.jpg
fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
sb-1.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

sb-2.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

sb-3.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Kos-P3.jpg

MIDSOLE Articulated drop-in Lunarlon and
Zoom sockliner for pinnacle heel
cushioning and boardfeel.

fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Kos-P4.jpg

UPPER Flyknit collar and Flywire cable provide
superior midfoot lockdown.

fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Kos-P5.jpg

OUTSOLE Thin web outsole tread offers lightweight
flexibility and signature grip.  

kos-P7.jpg

FIND YOUR HYPERFEEL Choose the Hyperfeel model that elevates your skate style.

JANOSKI HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in Lunarlon sockliner provides
lightweight heel cushioning and enhanced
boardfeel. Internal bootie for full foot lockdown.
Medium density web outsole tread offers
flexibility and multi-directional grip.

BRUIN HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in PU sockliner provides
enhanced heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Internal elastic tongue straps for midfoot
lockdown. Medium density web outsole tread
offers flexibility and multi-directional grip.

KOSTON 3 HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in Lunarlon and Zoom sockliner
for pinnacle heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Flyknit collar and Flywire cable provide superior
midfoot lockdown. Thin web outsole tread offers
lightweight flexibility and signature grip.   

SKATE SHOES

SKATE CLOTHING & GEAR

FEATURED

TRENDING

Loading