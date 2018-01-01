ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Bruin-PA.jpg

BRUIN HYPERFEEL

Ho16_SB_HyperfeelXT_GMariano_Secondary_01-1600x600.jpeg
Bruin_P6-static.jpg
fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Bruin-P2-1.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

Bruin-P2-2.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

Bruin-P2-3.jpg

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR   Find your style with three versatile colourways.

fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Bruin-P3.jpg

MIDSOLE Articulated drop-in PU sockliner provides
enhanced heel cushioning and boardfeel.

fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Bruin-P4.jpg

UPPER Internal elastic tongue straps
for midfoot lockdown.

fa16_rn_pv_white_space.jpg
Bruin-P5.jpg

OUTSOLE Medium density web outsole
tread offers flexibility and
multi-directional grip.

Bruin-P7.jpg

FIND YOUR HYPERFEEL Choose the Hyperfeel model that elevates your skate style.

JANOSKI HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in Lunarlon sockliner provides
lightweight heel cushioning and enhanced
boardfeel. Internal bootie for full foot lockdown.
Medium density web outsole tread offers
flexibility and multi-directional grip.

BRUIN HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in PU sockliner provides
enhanced heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Internal elastic tongue straps for midfoot
lockdown. Medium density web outsole tread
offers flexibility and multi-directional grip.

KOSTON 3 HYPERFEEL Articulated drop-in Lunarlon and Zoom sockliner
for pinnacle heel cushioning and boardfeel.
Flyknit collar and Flywire cable provide superior
midfoot lockdown. Thin web outsole tread offers
lightweight flexibility and signature grip.   

SKATE SHOES

SKATE CLOTHING & GEAR

FEATURED

TRENDING

Loading