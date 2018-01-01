RUN 6:
RECOVERY MISSIONTHE MAIN GOAL IS TO GIVE YOUR BODY A CHANCE TO RECOVER.
Nothing like a good hill to make you really appreciate running on flat terrain, huh?
Lucky for you, today is another Recovery Run. You’ll play with your pace a little bit,
but the main goal is to give your body a chance to recover.
WHAT TO EXPECTMost of the runs you do will be Recovery Runs. This is because every one of these simple,
out-the-door runs you do is actually helping you recover from your last hard run while building stamina
for the next. This particular run will also familiarize you with running in kilometers, rather than miles.
WORKOUTSet your Nike+ Running App to KM and go for a 3K distance run. Start off easy for your first 1K,
and then try to run each kilometer that follows faster than the last.
TIPMake your Recovery Runs work harder for you by finishing faster than you started. To see your
splits (how fast you ran each kilometer), turn your Nike+ Running App sideways.
NEXT RUN: RUN WILDSometimes you’ve got to channel your inner spirit
animal to run as fierce, fast, and free as you can.