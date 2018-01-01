At the first team camp, the science team introduced hydration and nutrition strategies,



which were then regularly adjusted month by month. Skin temperatures and sweat rates



were monitored. Fit details for the revolutionary Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoe and race-



day apparel were obsessed over. And the closer we got to the attempt, the more



important temperature became for our team.





For the success of Breaking2, the most important temperature reading was the difference



between the body's internal core temperature and skin temperature. This is known as the



temperature gradient.





"We're looking at what core body temperature does in relation to skin temperature and we



want those two numbers to be as far apart as possible", Brad Wilkins, Director of the NXT



Generation Research team in the Nike Sports Research Lab, said. "That means that the



gradient—the temperature gradient—from the core to your skin is really high." In order to



maintain a high temperature gradient for each runner, the team focused on optimising the



environmental conditions for race day. During our half marathon test event, internal and



external monitors were used to measure core temperature and skin temperature, respectively.



This provided the constant data needed to understand the impact of thermal factors on each



athlete's performance. To try and optimise for temperature, cloud cover and wind, the race



was planned over a three-day "launch" window. Over that three-day window, the team picked



the optimal morning for the race based on the maximum core-to-skin gradient, which allowed



for the least impact of thermal factors on the athletes' performance outcomes.





Another important factor that's affected by environment is hydration. Throughout training, the



team weighed the runners before and after their runs, which told the team how much water each



individual runner had lost through sweat. Then, our team observed how the body of each



runner responded to their respective fluid strategies—a carefully crafted sugar-water liquid



mixture. Other tests, like muscle imaging, showed how much sugar was in the muscle of the



athletes. This was crucial, because sugars could help the runners avoid the burnout that is



synonymous with the marathon. Alternatively, taking in too much could upset their stomach and throw



them off their game.

