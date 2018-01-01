ADDED TO CART
COME OUT OF NOWHERE LEBRON 14 With a new midfoot strap that stretches with your foot,
the LeBron 14 is extremely light, flexible and streamlined for speed.

LEBRON 14 LeBron's combination of speed and power is like nothing the league has ever seen.
He's stealthy yet savage. Silent. Yet certain. The invisible threat, revealing his power
with game-changing purpose. His latest shoe embodies his attitude of attack—and
is made for repeat performances of the impossible.

DYNAMIC LOCKDOWN A wide midfoot strap spreads the force of impact and
provides stability for every movement, at any speed.

ULTIMATE RESPONSIVENESS Four Nike Zoom Air cushioning units maximise the
power of every step to help you create separation
at any moment.

LIGHTWEIGHT COMFORT The extremely light, perforated upper is engineered
for breathability, flexibility and support.

"THERE'S NO WAY I WASN'T GOING TO GET THERE." LEBRON JAMES

BEHIND THE DESIGN LIGHTER, FASTER, STRONGER LeBron's game is constantly evolving. He shows up faster and stronger
each season. Inspired by his growing speed and dynamism, Nike designers
wanted to craft a lighter, faster shoe that still delivered the locked-in
protection and responsiveness LeBron has always demanded. They gave
it a new midfoot strap, ultralight mesh and Nike Zoom Air cushioning
that's twice as thick as it was just two iterations ago.

STREAMLINED FOR SPEED The Nike design team was determined to enable speed and improve the
fast, lightweight feel of the shoe, so they added a streamlined lockdown strap,
making sure it offered just the right amount of stretch without adding much
weight. Everything else, from the upper's perforated foam to its ultra-thin mesh,
was stripped down to its most essential components. "When LeBron's on the
court, out there doing it all, he doesn't need to be thinking about anything else",
the Nike design team says. "This shoe is built to be super simple."

ROLLING ON ZOOM After scrutinising LeBron's footstrike, the Nike design team placed hexagonal
Nike Zoom Air units in areas LeBron strikes hardest, giving him the flexibility
and response he needs in precisely the right places. To amplify his explosive
power, they pumped up the cushioning and stripped away the non-essentials.
"You're literally rolling on Zoom. There's not a lot of rubber or foam to get in
the way", the design team says. "You feel it come to life."

