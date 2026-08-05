What to Pack for University: The Nike Guide

Heading off to university is a major milestone, but fitting your entire life into a few suitcases (and a seriously small dorm closet) can feel like an accomplishment in itself.

The secret is bringing gear that can transition seamlessly from an 8 a.m. lecture to a late-night study session, with gym workouts and lunch with friends in between.

This guide covers the Nike university dorm essentials worth bringing with you, like stylish clothes and shoes and a backpack that fits everything you need for the day.