Trained Podcast: Why Humans Sleep

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's "Trained" podcast series explores the cutting-edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.



Despite years of research, clinical trials and advancements in biotech, no one has cracked the code on why exactly humans sleep. But Founder and Director of U.C. Berkeley's Center for Human Sleep Science, Dr Matthew Walker, is very much in pursuit. In this episode, Matthew, author of the New York Times Bestseller "Why We Sleep", gives us an in-depth look at how sleep can enhance everything from our nutritional cravings to our mood and anxiety levels to our reaction time and breaks down his top five tips that anyone can use to get a good night's sleep tonight.