Nike Maternity Outfit Ideas

The Best Nike Maternity Outfits for Any Occasion
Buying Guide
The best maternity clothes by Nike aren't limited to workout gear. Check out seven essentials for your wardrobe, no matter what trimester.
The best maternity outfits can be worn for a range of activities. And a few essentials like these Nike staples can be part of your daily rotation. Made from sweat-wicking materials and sustainability in mind, these Nike maternity outfits are designed to last through pregnancy and post-partum.
Many belong to the Nike Move to Zero initiative, which reduces carbon emissions and waste by using recycled plastic bottles and fabrics. These maternity outfits are also made from signature Nike Dri-FIT Technology, which helps keep sweat at bay while encouraging freedom of movement.
(Related: Comfortable Maternity Workout Clothes for Every Trimester)
The Best Nike Maternity Outfits
1.Best Sports Bra: Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh (M)
The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh sports bra can become your everyday bra from pregnancy onwards. The sleek cross-back design and adjustable slider makes it easy to accommodate a changing bust size. It's designed with multi-functional layers that enable convenient and accessible pumping and breastfeeding.
(Related: The Best Nike Sports Bra for Nursing)
2.Best Leggings: Nike One High-waist Leggings
When searching for leggings, these are versatile and adaptable, meaning they won't need to be regularly replaced. These high-waist leggings can offer coverage over your belly or the waistband can also be folded down to sit on your hips.
Pick from a wide range of sizes, from XXS Short to 3XL-TT, to find the fit that offers you the most comfort and support. Bonus: these leggings are made with at least 75-percent recycled polyester fibres.
3.Best Jumper: Nike Sweatshirt
Made from a centre split hem, this sweatshirt flips open so you can nurse on the spot. It's reversible, too, offering additional coverage. Just like the leggings, this sweatshirt is made with at least 75-percent recycled, sweat-wicking polyester fibres. It also features two large side pockets for carrying essentials.
4.Best Tank: Nike Maternity Dri-FIT Tank
Although this tank has a slim fit, it features flexible, four-way stretch. Thanks to its versatility, this piece can continue to be worn even after pregnancy. This Dri-FIT tank comes in several bold colours and has a stylish racerback.
(Related: How to Find Comfy Maternity Yoga Clothes)
5.Best Shirt: Nike Dri-Fit Maternity T-shirt
With a blend of polyester, cotton and rayon, this ultra-soft maternity T-shirt helps to keep you dry. What's more, the material provides ample stretch with room to grow.
6.Best Compression Shorts: Nike Dri-FIT One 7-Inch (approx. 18cm) Shorts
These light-compression shorts provide full coverage and wick away sweat. They contour to your curves and have a waistband that can be folded down. Choose from several different colours and pair it with your favourite top and sneakers for an everyday look.
7.Best Athletic Dress: Nike Sportswear Dress
An oversize dress like this provides a roomy, relaxed fit that can be worn at home or out and about. Pick above-the-knee length or opt for a longer hemline that accentuates your favourite shoes. Some feature simple Nike graphics or abstract designs reminiscent of rolling clouds.
Words by Tiffany Ayuda