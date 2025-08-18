Kobe 3 Protro: how Nike retooled an icon with modern-day technology

This is not just a shoe to look at and admire. It's one you wear hard. The Kobe 3 Protro features upgraded tech to support athletes who move with speed, precision and control. If you play fast and demand responsiveness, this model has you covered with full-length Zoom strobel cushioning and a redesigned midsole. The full-length cushioning is an upgrade from two smaller Zoom airbags to full-length Zoom.



"You're going to feel the bounce immediately", said Hailey Dunham, Basketball Footwear Product Testing Analyst at Nike. "Athletes told us they wanted more underfoot comfort, so we made it softer and more responsive than the original Kobe 3. That combination really hits".



The upper—visually inspired by a basketball net—isn't just for looks. Backed with mesh, it offers containment and airflow, locking your foot in place while letting it breathe. The upgraded tread helps players make directional cuts, hard stops and explosive takeoffs with the kind of confidence the Black Mamba was famous for.



"It's the first time we've overhauled the outsole, midsole and upper together in a Protro", added Jeni Takekawa McDonald, Kobe Footwear Product Director at Nike. "We listened to wear-test feedback and made real updates".