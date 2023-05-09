Greater Goods: The Nike Re-Creation Collection. Nike GB

Nike Re-Creation
Re-Creation in London with Greater Goods
Nike Re-Creation is coming to London with a limited collection of items upcycled by Greater Goods. Join us and find out more about the collection straight from the source — its lead designer, Jaimus.
Meet the Lead Designer
Born and raised in London, Jaimus has always been curious about the way things work and passionate about making them work, with a degree in Graphic Design and Media only enhancing his ingenuity. His journey with upcycling came naturally as well: while teaching himself how to sew, Jaimus started reusing fabric from already existing products. That sparked his love for upcycling and inspired his first product: a jacket he turned into a bag. Now, years later, he’s the founder of Greater Goods — a London-based design project focused on creating thoughtful products. Instead of throwing away damaged garments, their approach is to salvage parts of the material that’s still good enough to use, creating a unique piece in the process.
Reimagining Past Products
“Our creative process is quite broad but we take each garment as it comes,” says Jaimus, as we sat down to discuss Greater Goods’ latest Nike Re-Creation collection, inspired by his native city. “The collection we’re making in the studio will be 20+ pieces and each one is ‘one of one’, but we also have a factory-made collection that we’ve designed beforehand, then handed off for production.” Consisting of two parts, it's a mix of lifestyle and sportswear items. And while the lifestyle collection is personally upcycled by Jaimus and his team, the athletic collection’s more complex fabrics also make for a closer collaboration with Nike. “Creating at a larger scale is a very new process for us, so we’ve had to design in a totally different way but with the support of Nike it’s been a smooth operation,” he adds.
The city of London also plays a huge role when it comes to inspiration. “I would say London style is very varied — anything goes,” he shares, “Whatever you’re into, London accommodates that.” This can also be seen in their Re-Creation collection, with unique pieces created with different styles in mind. In fact, some of Jaimus’ biggest inspirations come from the local creative community. “It’s always evolving, always working on new things. By just being involved in that space, getting inspiration through peers and people I know has been beneficial.”
Check Out the Latest
Nike Re-Creation is another step forward on our Move To Zero journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future. If you’re curious to check out the latest Re-Creation collection by Jaimus and Greater Goods, you can find it exclusively at Niketown London. Find your way to the store below and visit nike.com/sustainability to discover more about our latest innovations.
Nike Re-Creation
Re-Creation in London with Greater Goods
Nike Re-Creation is coming to London with a limited collection of items upcycled by Greater Goods. Join us and find out more about the collection straight from the source — its lead designer, Jaimus.
Meet the Lead Designer
Born and raised in London, Jaimus has always been curious about the way things work and passionate about making them work, with a degree in Graphic Design and Media only enhancing his ingenuity. His journey with upcycling came naturally as well: while teaching himself how to sew, Jaimus started reusing fabric from already existing products. That sparked his love for upcycling and inspired his first product: a jacket he turned into a bag. Now, years later, he’s the founder of Greater Goods — a London-based design project focused on creating thoughtful products. Instead of throwing away damaged garments, their approach is to salvage parts of the material that’s still good enough to use, creating a unique piece in the process.
Reimagining Past Products
“Our creative process is quite broad but we take each garment as it comes,” says Jaimus, as we sat down to discuss Greater Goods’ latest Nike Re-Creation collection, inspired by his native city. “The collection we’re making in the studio will be 20+ pieces and each one is ‘one of one’, but we also have a factory-made collection that we’ve designed beforehand, then handed off for production.” Consisting of two parts, it's a mix of lifestyle and sportswear items. And while the lifestyle collection is personally upcycled by Jaimus and his team, the athletic collection’s more complex fabrics also make for a closer collaboration with Nike. “Creating at a larger scale is a very new process for us, so we’ve had to design in a totally different way but with the support of Nike it’s been a smooth operation,” he adds.
The city of London also plays a huge role when it comes to inspiration. “I would say London style is very varied — anything goes,” he shares, “Whatever you’re into, London accommodates that.” This can also be seen in their Re-Creation collection, with unique pieces created with different styles in mind. In fact, some of Jaimus’ biggest inspirations come from the local creative community. “It’s always evolving, always working on new things. By just being involved in that space, getting inspiration through peers and people I know has been beneficial.”
Check Out the Latest
Nike Re-Creation is another step forward on our Move To Zero journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future. If you’re curious to check out the latest Re-Creation collection by Jaimus and Greater Goods, you can find it exclusively at Niketown London. Find your way to the store below and visit nike.com/sustainability to discover more about our latest innovations.