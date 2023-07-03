Football Drills for Girls - Nike

Roll up a pair of socks—clean or smelly—and grab an empty laundry basket, bin, or bag.



Easy Mode

• Place the basket four steps away.

• Hold the sock ball in your hand.

• Drop the ball and kick* it towards the basket.

• Give yourself five points for each one you get in the basket.

• Give yourself one point each time you hit the basket. How many points can you get in 10 attempts?

• Can you beat your best score?



Medium Mode

• When you're ready, try this with your other (non-dominant) foot.

• If you get one in the basket, give yourself 10 points.

• If you hit the basket, give yourself five points.

• Can you beat your best score? How did you do it?



With friends and family

• When you're ready, challenge a friend or a family member to the same game.

• Take turns until you've each made 10 attempts. Who got the highest score? How did they do it?

• What can you learn from your partner's attempts?

• Tell your partner two things you think they did well during their turn.

*You can also throw the socks if you want to!