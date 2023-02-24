The Best Nike Zip-Up Hoodies to Shop Now

5 Nike Zip-Up Hoodie Styles You'll Want to Live In
Buying Guide
These zip-up hoodies by Nike are designed for effortless layering and casual comfort.
Whether you're putting together a casual outfit, warming up for a workout or layering underneath a jacket for warmth, a cosy zip-up hoodie is a wardrobe staple that can be worn year-round. And if you pick a zip-up hoodie that ticks all the right boxes—comfy, functional, breathable, not too bulky—you may find yourself wearing it non-stop.
The best Nike zip-up hoodies for men, women and kids are made in classic Nike fleece materials: Nike Club Fleece, Nike Tech Fleece and Nike Phoenix Fleece. Each hoodie is designed with a unique look and distinct features, from the ultra-plush cosiness of Club Fleece sweatshirts to the polished, tailored look you'll find in Tech Fleece styles.
Find the best Nike zip-up hoodie (or two or three) to suit your style below.
(Related: The Best Hooded Jackets for Women by Nike)
1. For Cosy Comfort: Nike Club Fleece Zip-Up Hoodies
When it comes to finding your go-to, full-zip hoodie, it's hard to go wrong with a classic material like Nike Club Fleece, a fabric that's smooth on the outside and brushed on the inside for extra softness and warmth.
Nike Club Fleece zip-up hoodies are particularly versatile—throw one on over an everyday tee, pair it with a gym outfit or complete a tracksuit set by wearing the hoodie with matching Nike Club Fleece joggers.
(Related: The Best Nike Fleece Trousers for Men to Shop Now)
Nike Club fleece hoodies and sweatshirts come in a wide range of colours, from classic neutrals to bold hues. Shop sizes for men, women and kids.
2. For a Sleek Look: Nike Tech Fleece Zip-Up Hoodies
To make a cosy, put-together look, opt for a Nike Tech fleece full-zip hoodie. The Nike Tech Fleece line of apparel offers a more polished and tailored spin on classic fleece tracksuits, with a smooth, sleek feel and premium zip pockets on some styles. The fit is relaxed and easy—keeping you warm without adding bulk.
For trousers that match, check out Nike Tech Fleece joggers and tracksuit bottoms. And for dressing little ones, you can even find full-zip, hooded Nike Tech Fleece onesies and matching sets for babies and toddlers.
3. For a Bold Vibe: Nike Phoenix Fleece Zip-Up Hoodies
With bold, exaggerated cuts and eye-catching colours and designs, the hooded sweatshirts in the Nike Phoenix Fleece women's collection are not your average hoodies. Find Phoenix Fleece zip-ups in oversized, roomy fits that are ideal for lounging, as well as long, knee-length cuts that maximise warmth and comfort. These hoodies also feature details like elongated ribbing on the cuffs and hem, which add structure to the fit.
Nike Phoenix Fleece tracksuit bottoms are just as unique as the sweatshirts that match them, with high-waisted, wide-leg styles and baggy, oversized versions for a cool and comfortable look.
(Related: The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Women)
4. For Working Out: Nike Dri-FIT Zip-Up Hoodies
If you're looking for a hooded sweatshirt to wear before, during or after a workout, go with a hoodie that features Nike Dri-FIT. This sweat-wicking technology disperses moisture across the surface of the fabric for quick evaporation, helping keep you cool and dry while working up a sweat.
You can find Nike Dri-FIT Technology in full-zip hoodies made for basketball, yoga and training.
5. For Sustainably Made Styles: Nike Full-Zip Hoodies Made From Sustainable Materials
Nike apparel marked "made from sustainable materials" contains at least 50 percent recycled content—and there are several full-zip hoodie styles that have earned this designation.
From vintage, gym-inspired zip-ups to Nike Therma-FIT hoodies that pack in warmth, these styles feature materials like recycled polyester, which is made from plastic bottles that are cleaned, shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and then spun into a high-quality yarn.
Words by Julia Sullivan