Nike's best underwear for men
Buying guide
From comfortable everyday boxer briefs to designs that can stand up to strenuous outdoor activities, here are some versatile recommendations for the best men's underwear by Nike.
Picture this: you're out for a jog, but your underwear keeps riding up. Or, you're heading into a meeting after taking a walk on a hot day, and you feel sweaty around your groin. These everyday annoyances can threaten to ruin your day.
It's important to start your day with the best base layer. The right pair of underwear will support you and keep you feeling dry, comfortable and confident all day, taking you from meetings to happy hour. Whether you prefer to wear boxer briefs, long boxer briefs or trunks, Nike has the perfect pair of men's underwear with the features to fit your needs.
Men's cotton underwear for every day
The Nike Dri-FIT Essential Cotton Stretch is your go-to for an all-round great pair of cotton men's underwear. Made from 95% cotton and 5% elastane, this underwear has the right amount of stretch to let you move comfortably and freely. Nike's Dri-FIT technology keeps you dry and comfortable, enabling you to go from the office to the gym and beyond. A functional fly adds convenience, while a wide hem helps to avoid bunching.
Choose from boxer briefs—available in packs of three in nine different colour combinations—or long boxer briefs, which come individually in two colours.
Men's underwear for tough workouts
When you're doing a tough workout, you need to feel supported and be able to move freely. The Nike Dri-FIT Essential Micro boxer briefs are made from microfibre, which feels super smooth against the skin. The sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry and comfortable during the most hardcore workouts. Wide hems help keep them firmly in place, while flat seams help prevent chafing. They come in packs of three with five colour options. A jockstrap and a long boxer brief are also available.
Other options to consider: the Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro boxer briefs feature a four-way maximum stretch, lightweight, barely there feel and wide hem. Or, check out the ultra-soft Dri-FIT Reluxe men's boxer briefs, made with extra stretch and designed for all types of activity, or the Dri-FIT ADV Micro boxer briefs, featuring stretchy, breathable mesh fabric.
Men's underwear for under shorts
When the weather or activity calls for shorts, you don't want your underwear to show, so look for short hemlines. Made from polyester and elastane, the Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro trunks feature soft brushed fabric and maximum four-way stretch, so you don't feel constricted no matter what your day entails. Plus, moisture-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable all day. The wide hem helps stop them from riding up, and a functional fly offers added convenience. Pick up a pack of three in black or in a black and Neon Green combo.
Men's underwear for running
When you're heading out for a run and looking for more coverage and compression, long boxer briefs are the answer. Opt for the Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro men's underwear in a long boxer brief and you're set. The four-way stretch will help keep you comfortable with the freedom to move during long runs, and the wide hem helps them stay put. Choose a three-pack in black or in black and shades of grey.
Words by Erica Brooke Gordon