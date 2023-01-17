The Best Athletic Wear for Girls by Nike

The Best Activewear for Girls by Nike
Buying Guide
From high-performance sports gear to ultra-warm items for outdoor play, shop the top activewear looks for girls.
For the young athlete or outdoor adventurer in your life, Nike athletic wear for girls has features to keep her feeling her best. Moisture-wicking technology prevents sweat build-up, breathable fabric cools the body during intense bouts of play and styles are versatile enough to go from playground to classroom.
Whether you're shopping for shorts, sports bras, T-shirts or hoodies, read on for the best Nike athletic wear for girls ages 7 to 15.
Moisture-wicking Nike T-shirts for Girls
Whether she's shooting hoops or playing in PE, Nike T-shirts come in a relaxed fit to keep the girl in your life moving. Many shirts feature Nike Dri-FIT fabric, which feels cool next to the skin and wicks away sweat.
Discover dozens of designs to match her personal style. Some feature playful graphics, while others sport an always-classic Swoosh. Pick a standard fit or a boxy cropped tee, which pairs well with leggings or high-rise trousers and provides extra airflow on warm days.
(Related: The 5 Best Nike Graphic T-shirt Styles for Every Girl)
Nike Athletic Shorts for Girls
From loose fleece to flexible knit or stretchy bike shorts, Nike has plenty of options for athletic shorts.
Shop from a variety of styles and lengths, including 3 inch (8cm approx.) volleyball shorts and knee-length basketball shorts. No matter which you choose, these shorts allow for freedom of movement on the court or pitch and comfort at home.
Nike Sports Bras for Girls
If you're purchasing her first sports bra, consider prioritising comfort. Sports bras in the Nike Indy collection feature thin straps and smooth fabric for a barely-there feel, while the Nike Swoosh line offers support with a snug fit and thick straps to eliminate pressure points.
Many of these sports bras are ideal for athletics, thanks to Nike Dri-FIT Technology, which wicks away sweat. They come in either light or medium support and sizes from XS to XL, with extended sizing up to 41.5 inches (105cm approx.).
Nike Athletic Skirts and Dresses for Girls
Whether looking for a classic tennis skirt or an athletic dress for casual wear, you'll find a variety of styles the girl in your life can wear for any activity.
(Related: The Best Nike Dresses and Skirts for Kids)
Some Nike athletic skirts come with stretchy, built-in shorts. Or, pair a relaxed-fit polyester dress from the Nike Sportswear line with bike shorts to give her full coverage as she jumps, skips and runs.
Warm Nike Sweatshirts for Girls
A comfy sweatshirt or hoodie should always be on hand when it comes to athletic wear for girls. Fleece crew necks are a cosy wardrobe staple for all-day wear. Nike Therma-FIT hoodies are ideal for activities in chilly weather, thanks to temperature-regulating materials and features like side vents.
(Related: Keep Kids Cosy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)
For outdoor-ready options to handle the elements, shop the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) collection—full of super-soft Polartec® fleece sweatshirts that retain warmth in brisk temperatures while allowing moisture to escape.
Versatile Nike Leggings for Girls
Nike tights and leggings offer a compressive fit to minimise distractions—no matter what the sport. The Nike Sportswear collection is comfy enough for school outfits, while Nike Dri-FIT leggings are performance-orientated, wicking away sweat during gameplay.
Shop to suit any style, from plain black to bright tie-dye prints. Opt for standard leggings for year-round use or insulated leggings for cold climates.
(Related: The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Girls)
Matching Nike Tracksuits for Girls
Matching tracksuit sets by Nike are functional and fun. You'll find modern sets with high-waist trousers and cropped jackets in bold colours or traditional tracksuits in classic black.
Words by Hannah Singleton