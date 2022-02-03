Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Tights de running para homem

      49,99 €

      Os melhor cotados

      Mantém o ritmo com as tights Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.O design elástico ajuda a correr sem restrições.Os vários bolsos permitem transportar os teus objetos essenciais durante a corrida.Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto
      • Estilo: CZ8830-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 191 cm
      • O modelo de tamanhos grandes está a usar o tamanho 2XL e mede 196 cm
      • Corte justo para uma sensação que se adapta ao corpo

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (15)

      4.7 Estrelas

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03/02/2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16/01/2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05/01/2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten