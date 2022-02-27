Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      104,99 €

      O teu trabalho árduo permitiu-te chegar à linha de partida. Deixa que as tights Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift te ajudem a chegar à meta. Extremamente suaves e com uma sensação leve e segura, estas tights foram concebidas para te ajudar a dar o teu melhor. Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Preto/Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: DM4613-011

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • O modelo está a usar o tamanho M e mede 185 cm
      • Corte justo para uma sensação que se adapta ao corpo

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (21)

      4.6 Estrelas

      • Very stylish, fits well!

        AZ Runner - 27/02/2022

        Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Perfect tights

        AG - 25/02/2022

        These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Performance at it’s Best

        Garrett - 23/02/2022

        After using these racing tights to partake in a bunch of different activities they definitely check(no pun intended) all the boxes as far as comfortability and performance is concerned. They keep you cool and dry do to the breathability of the material and I also appreciated the back pocket to store my keys while running. Even utilized them under my Gi during JiuJitsu and not only did they keep me dry but they also stood up to rolling on the mats for a couple of hours a week during class. The style is on point and the muted navy and white stripe are accented perfect with the pop of orange radiating from the Nike swoosh. The only thing I could do without was the built in brief liner but this is not a deal breaker as they are definitely still very comfortable and it adds a little extra support. All in all, highly recommend for those on the go!

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike