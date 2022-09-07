Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Sapatilhas para criança

      37,99 €

      Preto/Azul Photo/Dourado University/Branco
      Rosa Foam/Flat Pewter/Azul Photo/Branco
      Preto/Anthracite/Azul Photo/Flat Pewter
      Branco/Branco
      Barely Volt/Volt/Preto/Bright Spruce
      Preto/Cinzento Cool/Branco/Dourado metalizado
      Carmesim Bright/Vermelho Clay/Game Royal/Sail
      Cinzento Fog/Volt/Azul Photo/Volt

      Quem está a postos para a diversão? As Nike Flex Runner 2 foram concebidas para as crianças em movimento que adoram brincar, desde o recreio até onde quer que o dia as leve. Sem atacadores! Isto significa que é extremamente rápido calçar e descalçar estas sapatilhas. As tiras e o design tipo bota garantem que o ajuste se mantém firme enquanto os mais pequenos correm e saltam.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Branco
      • Estilo: DJ6040-100

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07/09/2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 23/08/2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 23/05/2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.