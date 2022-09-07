Quem está a postos para a diversão? As Nike Flex Runner 2 foram concebidas para as crianças em movimento que adoram brincar, desde o recreio até onde quer que o dia as leve. Sem atacadores! Isto significa que é extremamente rápido calçar e descalçar estas sapatilhas. As tiras e o design tipo bota garantem que o ajuste se mantém firme enquanto os mais pequenos correm e saltam.
3.7 Estrelas
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07/09/2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23/08/2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23/05/2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.