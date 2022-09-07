Fáceis de calçar e descalçar, com ajuste firme e concebidas para momentos de diversão em qualquer altura, as Nike Dynamo Go serão o próximo modelo favorito dos mais pequenos. A melhor parte é que as crianças podem pisar o calcanhar dobrável e calçar as sapatilhas de forma rápida e fácil. Se elas ainda não estiverem preparadas para o fazer sozinhas, podes mostrar-lhes como se faz para que se tornem livres e independentes! Também são suaves e macias nos sítios mais importantes para que a diversão nunca acabe.
4.3 Estrelas
14958017671 - 07/09/2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09/05/2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04/02/2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .