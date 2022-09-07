Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Dynamo Go

      Sapatilhas fáceis de calçar e descalçar para criança

      41,97 €
      69,99 €
      40% de desconto

      Azul Laser/Midnight Navy/Branco/Laranja Safety
      Rosa Foam/Sesame/Honeydew/Rosa Gaze

      Fáceis de calçar e descalçar, com ajuste firme e concebidas para momentos de diversão em qualquer altura, as Nike Dynamo Go serão o próximo modelo favorito dos mais pequenos. A melhor parte é que as crianças podem pisar o calcanhar dobrável e calçar as sapatilhas de forma rápida e fácil. Se elas ainda não estiverem preparadas para o fazer sozinhas, podes mostrar-lhes como se faz para que se tornem livres e independentes! Também são suaves e macias nos sítios mais importantes para que a diversão nunca acabe.

      • Cor apresentada: Azul Laser/Midnight Navy/Branco/Laranja Safety
      • Estilo: DH3437-403

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • Fica-te pequeno. Recomendamos que encomendes meio tamanho acima.

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (9)

      4.3 Estrelas

      • Paint came off

        14958017671 - 07/09/2022

        Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning

      • Great looks, but make them stay on the foot better

        11434255650 - 09/05/2022

        My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.

      • Excellent trainers for young kids .

        chritophers603868352 - 04/02/2022

        Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .