Sente-te como uma estrela dos anos 80 com as Nike Dunk High. Este modelo clássico de cano alto foi reduzido à medida dos mais novos. Com um design extremamente resistente e cores originais, são o modelo de basquetebol ideal.
4.7 Estrelas
62b356ff-cf6a-495d-b5a9-a10aa5954536 - 05/08/2022
I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are just the perfect size😍 great aesthetic for the school year!
XanderD80289587 - 26/07/2022
AMAZING SHOES!
V E. - 11/08/2021
I love the color way love the two different color Nike checks