Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Dunk High

      Sapatilhas Júnior

      99,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Preto/Vermelho University/Branco
      Branco/Branco Summit/Preto

      Sente-te como uma estrela dos anos 80 com as Nike Dunk High. Este modelo clássico de cano alto foi reduzido à medida dos mais novos. Com um design extremamente resistente e cores originais, são o modelo de basquetebol ideal.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Vermelho University/Branco
      • Estilo: DB2179-003

      Tamanho e ajuste

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (26)

      4.7 Estrelas

      • BUY THEM NOW!

        62b356ff-cf6a-495d-b5a9-a10aa5954536 - 05/08/2022

        I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are just the perfect size😍 great aesthetic for the school year!

      • XanderD80289587 - 26/07/2022

        AMAZING SHOES!

      • V E. - 11/08/2021

        I love the color way love the two different color Nike checks