      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike City Rep TR

      Sapatilhas de treino para mulher

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      34% de desconto

      As Nike City Rep TR são umas sapatilhas versáteis que garantem durabilidade e flexibilidade ao teu estilo de vida ativo. O rasto de borracha proporciona aderência em várias superfícies, enquanto o amortecimento em espuma mantém os pés confortáveis durante os treinos no exterior, assim como durante o resto do dia.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Cinzento Smoke escuro/Branco
      • Estilo: DA1351-002

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • Fica-te pequeno. Recomendamos que encomendes meio tamanho acima.

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (3)

      4.7 Estrelas

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09/02/2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01/02/2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23/10/2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen