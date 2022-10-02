Aperta os atacadores com a energia que deu origem a uma revolução no basquetebol. Umas das sapatilhas de jogo Air Jordan mais leves até à data, as AJ XXXVI apresentam uma parte superior minimalista, mas resistente, reforçada com uma sobreposição. Contam também com amortecimento Zoom Air para maior reatividade. Entra em campo com a confiança de que tudo o que fizeres transmite leveza.
4.5 Estrelas
mykolal235740365 - 02/10/2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27/09/2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04/08/2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer