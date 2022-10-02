Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Sapatilhas de basquetebol para homem

      87,47 €
      174,99 €
      50% de desconto

      Aperta os atacadores com a energia que deu origem a uma revolução no basquetebol. Umas das sapatilhas de jogo Air Jordan mais leves até à data, as AJ XXXVI apresentam uma parte superior minimalista, mas resistente, reforçada com uma sobreposição. Contam também com amortecimento Zoom Air para maior reatividade. Entra em campo com a confiança de que tudo o que fizeres transmite leveza.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rosa Rush
      • Estilo: DH0833-063

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (6)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02/10/2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27/09/2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04/08/2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer