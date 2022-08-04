Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Daybreak

      Sapatilhas para mulher

      89,99 €

      Os melhor cotados

      Originalmente lançadas em 1979, as Nike Daybreak são um regresso ao passado. Com a mesma sola exterior em borracha com padrão de waffle, garantem um verdadeiro estilo vintage.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco Summit/Pale Ivory/Cinzento Smoke claro/Branco
      • Estilo: CK2351-101

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (68)

      4.7 Estrelas

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04/08/2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09/07/2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08/07/2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!