Numa homenagem à sua história enraizada na cultura do ténis, as Nike Court Legacy oferecem-te uma peça essencial com provas dadas. Com uma zona superior rugosa, costuras de cariz clássico e design retro Swoosh, permitem que combines desporto e moda. Além disso, podes fazer o bem com estilo.
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.