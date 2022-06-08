Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Court Legacy

      Sapatilhas para homem

      48,97 €
      74,99 €
      34% de desconto

      Branco/Ocre Desert/Preto
      Preto/Branco

      Numa homenagem à sua história enraizada na cultura do ténis, as Nike Court Legacy oferecem-te uma peça essencial com provas dadas. Com uma zona superior rugosa, costuras de cariz clássico e design retro Swoosh, permitem que combines desporto e moda. Além disso, podes fazer o bem com estilo.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Branco
      • Estilo: DH3162-001

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (2)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08/06/2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22/05/2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.