Usa o look de uma estrela fora campo com as Nike Court Borough Mid 2. O design clássico de cano alto conta com pele resistente para garantir um look e uma sensação premium. Os atacadores elásticos e a tira garantem um ajuste seguro e permitem calçar e descalçar facilmente.
4.9 Estrelas
C I. - 06/12/2021
Scarpe bellissime, mio nipote non tende nemmeno più a toglierselo sintomo di comodità. Nike una garanzia anche per i più piccoli… Top ❤️
F O. - 29/11/2021
Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.
StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 28/10/2021
These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !