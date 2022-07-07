Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Sapatilhas Júnior

      54,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Preto/Preto/Preto
      Branco/Branco/Branco

      O conforto e o estilo aliam-se nas Nike Court Borough Low 2. Este ajuste estruturado e sustentado possui um design retro de basquetebol para garantir um look de estrela em campo.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Branco/Branco
      • Estilo: BQ5448-100

      Tamanho e ajuste

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (35)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08/07/2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25/06/2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06/03/2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes