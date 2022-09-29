Reinventa o significado da tua essência. Para celebrar a comunidade LGBTQIA+, esta nova abordagem ao nosso ícone que desafia os limites presta homenagem ao movimento e à fluidez. Os Swooshes vibrantes sobrepostos dão energia ao teu look, o degradé transpõe o design tradicional do arco-íris e o material brilhante e tipo seda confere um estilo fácil. Umas sapatilhas que vais querer usar vezes sem conta, são arrojadas e concebidas para atrair atenções, tal como tu.
3.5 Estrelas
LukášP630049716 - 29/09/2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21/07/2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.