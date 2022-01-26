Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      109,99 €

      Estilo criado para os anos 70.Adorado nos anos 80.Um clássico nos anos 90.A postos para o futuro.As Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature exibem agora um design intemporal fabricado com, pelo menos, 20% de conteúdo reciclado.Substituímos a parte superior em pele, que é um material ecologicamente intensivo, por uma pele sintética incrivelmente trabalhada e parcialmente reciclada.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Preto
      • Estilo: DO1344-101

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      4.3 Estrelas

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26/01/2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31/12/2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30/12/2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
        #productsprovidedbynike