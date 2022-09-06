Avançar para o conteúdo principal
|

Termos de pesquisa populares

Principais sugestões

      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Sapatilhas para bebé

      59,99 €

      Branco/Laranja Total/Preto
      Branco/Barely Volt/Preto
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Azul Thunder/Prateado metalizado

      Os jogadores mais pequenos pode dominar o jogo das sapatilhas nas Nike Blazer Mid '77. O look vintage e a sensação confortável ajudam este clássico a transcender o campo como uma lenda do estilo urbano.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Laranja Total/Preto
      • Estilo: DA4088-100

      Tamanho e ajuste

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (25)

      3.6 Estrelas

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        d5b65246-d5c3-4b08-97b3-697fb0b32c87 - 06/09/2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04/09/2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22/06/2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is