Os jogadores mais pequenos podem dominar o jogo das sapatilhas nas Nike Blazer Mid '77. O look vintage e a sensação confortável ajudam este clássico a transcender o campo numa lenda do estilo urbano.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.9 Estrelas
R O. - 29/01/2022
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 27/12/2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17/12/2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!