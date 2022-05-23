As pessoas dizem: "Não se muda uma fórmula vencedora". Nós dizemos: "Aperfeiçoa-a". Estas superestrelas da moda urbana surgem renovadas com detalhes enormes. Aproveitando o look clássico que adoras, as Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo contam com um design de Swoosh de grandes dimensões, atacadores extremamente largos e costuras mais espessas.
4.5 Estrelas
Jasmine - 24/05/2022
The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!
13144183882 - 18/05/2022
I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.
30df6e61-aa5b-4a70-9ac5-2134e40c4b60 - 15/05/2022
wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them