      Materiais sustentáveis

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Sapatilhas para homem

      219,99 €

      Preto/Preto/Anthracite/Preto
      Branco/Preto/Prateado metalizado/Branco

      Fabricadas com, pelo menos, 40% de materiais reciclados, as Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK são arejadas e fáceis de usar, e contam com tecido Flyknit reciclado extremamente elástico (bem como uma boca macia que se adapta ao tornozelo).O Swoosh cosido e a presilha do calcanhar em TPU reciclado acrescentam um toque de curiosidade enquanto flutuas pelas ruas com o amortecimento VaporMax incrivelmente macio.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Preto/Anthracite/Preto
      • Estilo: DH4084-001

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • Este produto foi concebido de forma responsável com materiais reciclados provenientes de resíduos após a utilização do consumidor e/ou após o fabrico. Um dos maiores passos na nossa jornada rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono é a escolha dos nossos materiais, uma vez que representam mais de 70% da pegada de carbono de qualquer produto. Ao reutilizar plástico, fios e têxteis existentes, reduzimos significativamente as nossas emissões. O nosso objetivo é utilizar o máximo de materiais reciclados possível sem comprometer o desempenho, a durabilidade e o estilo.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (117)

      4.5 Estrelas

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01/10/2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30/09/2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05/09/2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!