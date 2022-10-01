Fabricadas com, pelo menos, 40% de materiais reciclados, as Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK são arejadas e fáceis de usar, e contam com tecido Flyknit reciclado extremamente elástico (bem como uma boca macia que se adapta ao tornozelo).O Swoosh cosido e a presilha do calcanhar em TPU reciclado acrescentam um toque de curiosidade enquanto flutuas pelas ruas com o amortecimento VaporMax incrivelmente macio.
4.5 Estrelas
Diyar619908181 - 01/10/2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30/09/2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05/09/2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!