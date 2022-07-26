As sapatilhas de cross-training originais de 1987 permitem-te agora atravessar a cidade de uma ponta à outra sem problemas. Os detalhes como uma tira no antepé conferem um encanto retro, a pele adapta-se na perfeição e, se isso não for suficiente, o amortecimento Air mantém-te confortável em saídas longas. Então, para onde irás com as tuas Trainer?
5 Estrelas
AndrewH829331448 - 26/07/2022
Released in my birth year so I had to pick up. Very comfortable. Never had a low drop sneaker before but I like it. Love the grey colorway. Nike, please make more colors! This is great!
3d2f2723-c99d-49eb-95af-d68fbd69d3f1 - 22/06/2022
Use these for casual wear bc they are so comfy and stylish, also occasionally wear them for weights in the gym. Overall great shoe.